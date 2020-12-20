Forecast: Drier next few days, strong cold front on Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather returns starting on Monday and sticks around for a few days, but Christmas Eve looks wet and windy as an arctic front passes.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with more sun in the afternoon. Lows mid 30s, highs mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs around 50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely from late morning through afternoon and evening. Very warm, with highs near 60 after morning lows in the mid 40s. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Thursday afternoon. Rain changes over to mix/snow Thursday night with a light accumulation possible into Christmas morning. (Rain Chance 80%).
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and sharply colder. Flurries are possible early in the morning with a dusting on the ground possible. Highs in the mid 30s! Lows Friday night will dip to coldest levels of the season, lower 20s. (Snow Flurry Chance Friday AM: 30%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. COLD. Lows in the low 20s and upper teens, highs in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
