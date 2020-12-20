Chesterfield police chief offers to pay adoption fees for pets remaining in shelter

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One police officer is hoping the remaining dogs in Chesterfield’s animal shelter will spend the holidays in a new home.
Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, is offering to personally pay the adoption fees for anyone who adopts a pet from the shelter before Christmas Eve.
“A few years ago, I had the pleasure of impersonating one of my childhood heroes at a pet adoption event held at our Chesterfield County Animal Services,” Katz said in a Facebook post. “Such a grand event was not necessary this year, as we are down to only THREE adoptable pets in our shelter.”
Instead of impersonating St. Nick, Katz decided to pay it forward and get the remaining dogs — named Sugarplum, Claus and Holly — adopted before the holidays.
“I want to get these three precious animals into a loving and warm home before Christmas,” Katz said.
