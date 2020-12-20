Chesterfield court closed due to COVID-19 concerns

By Hannah Eason | December 20, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 8:48 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Court cases scheduled in Chesterfield this week will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will close this week and reopen on Dec. 28, per a release from the county.

All pretrials, motions and detention hearings will be held in General District Court at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you have questions, contact the Chesterfield County Clerk’s Office at 804-748-1379.

