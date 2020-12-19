Teen charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of 15-year-old boy

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A teen was arrested on Saturday and charged with two felonies in connection to a 15-year-old’s death.
Investigators with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old boy from Newport News in connection to the murder of Jordan Miller, a 15-year-old boy from James City County.
The 17 year old, whose name was not released, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. After his arrest, he was transported to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center in Williamsburg.
Miller was shot on Dec. 13 on the 100 block of Drew Road in the Carvers Gardens neighborhood. Police say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
