New Kent police investigating overnight car break-ins

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their cars and secure their valuables after several vehicles were broken into on Friday night.
Police say items were removed from several vehicles on Club and Sassafras drives in the Five Lakes subdivision.
Deputies said the thefts appear to have occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. However, police are unsure of how long the individual, or individuals, spent in the neighborhood.
If your vehicle has been entered or if you have any information to include, call 804-966-9500. Any video or photos can be uploaded to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office’s evidence portal using this link.
