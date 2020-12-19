Jupiter and Saturn will create ‘Christmas Star’ effect during Winter Solstice

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some people are calling it a “Christmas Star.”
On Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will appear as close to each other as they have in 800 years.
It may look like a “Christmas Star,” but it’s more accurately described as the “Winter Solstice of two planets.”
To the naked eye, the two planets may look like one bright light.
You can track the show over the next few nights by looking in the southwestern sky just after sunset. Find a clear spot and look low on the horizon.
Jupiter and Saturn are the third and eighth brightest things in the night sky — with the moon and Venus at No. 1 and 2 — so this will be cool to see!
The two planets will track closer each night until Dec. 21 and then start drifting apart.
Current projections show that the planets won’t appear as one bright star on Christmas night, although some social media posts have said otherwise.
