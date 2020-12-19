Henrico schools consolidating meal distribution sites due to low participation

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will offer curbside meals at fewer sites next semester due to low pickup rates.
Starting Jan 4, the county will discontinue pickup at 12 locations. Most alternative sites are 1-3 miles away.
Discontinued locations:
- The Academy at Virginia Randolph. Alternative site: Glen Allen Elementary School, 3 miles away
- New Bridge Learning Center. Alternative sites: Highland Springs Elementary School, 0.9 miles away; Highland Springs High School, 1.9 miles away; Fairfield Middle School, 1.1 miles away
- Holman Middle School. Alternative site: Deep Run High School, 1.6 miles away
- Donahoe Elementary School. Alternative site: Fair Oaks Elementary School, 2.1 miles away
- Arthur Ashe Elementary School. Alternative sites: Ratcliffe Elementary School, 2.8 miles away; Harvie Elementary School, 2.4 miles away
- Moody Middle School. Alternative site: Trevvett Elementary School, 1.3 miles away
- Pemberton Elementary School. Alternative site: Quioccasin Middle School, 0.4 miles away
- Mehfoud Elementary School. Alternative site: Varina Elementary School, 0.9 miles away
- Baker Elementary School. Alternative sites: John Rolfe Middle School, 0.8 miles away; Varina High School, 1.1 miles away
- Douglas Freeman High School. Alternative sites: Ridge Elementary School, 0.4 miles away; Tuckahoe Middle School, 0.6 miles away
- Chamberlayne Elementary School. Alternative site: L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 1.6 miles away
- Jackson Davis Elementary School. Alternative site: J. R. Tucker High School, 1.6 miles away
Families are not limited to these locations and can choose to pick up meals at any other school. Neighborhood distribution at bus stops will not change.
Henrico County Public Schools announced in October that free school meals would be offered to all students through the end of the 2020-21 school year, due to an extension of federal food aid designed to offer help during the pandemic.
A full list of distribution sites can be found at this link. For more information, visit the Henrico County Public School’s website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.