Former House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl

Larson ran to become a member of the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017, representing District 31, but he lost the race. In December 2008, while living in Colorado, Larson sent an email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. At the time, George Bush was the outgoing president and Barack Obama was the incoming president. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, serving 14 months.