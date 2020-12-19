Forecast: Dry and cool for Saturday, Rainy Sunday

Cold weather sticks through the weekend

By Nick Russo | December 19, 2020 at 5:33 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 5:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers are possible Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky, then it’s dry until Christmas Eve.

SUNDAY: Showers likely, especially southeast of Richmond. A cold day with lows low to mid 30s and highs only low to mid 40s. (Rain Chance 60%).

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with more sun in the afternoon. Lows mid 30s, highs upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs around 50.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely from late morning through afternoon and evening. Very warm, with highs near 60 after morning lows in the mid 40s. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Thursday afternoon. Rain changes over to mix/snow Thursday night with a light accumulation possible into Christmas morning. (Rain Chance 70%).

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and sharply colder. Flurries are possible early in the morning with a dusting on the ground possible. Highs in the mid 30s! Lows Friday night will dip to coldest levels of the season, lower 20s. (Snow Flurry Chance Friday AM: 20%).

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

