Damaged bike store reopens two months after Harrisonburg explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — More than two months after an explosion that leveled a shopping plaza in Harrisonburg and damaged other nearby homes and stores, Bluestone Bike and Run has reopened its doors.
Days after the explosion, WHSV checked in with shop manager Erik Jensen, who said although the explosion happened across the street, so much damage to their shop was caused by the blast and debris.
Then, Jensen said it would take weeks for the store to make repairs and take inventory of products that were unsellable, such as new bike helmets that absorbed the impact from the blast.
“We had to get a new ceiling, some new structural elements that you can’t see really, some behind the scene stuff, along with getting all the product cleaned, and getting new product for what was damaged, and getting everything back in here,” Jensen said.
Some things were still unrepairable, such as the truck the store used to take customers on guided rides. Jensen said the insurance company found the truck to be a total loss.
With new windows and a new floor, the shop was finally able to reopen and welcome back customers on Friday.
“I’m definitely excited to go back to a somewhat normal life,” Jensen said. “We’ve had a few customers come in today. We had some people come by and pick up some bikes that we were working on, so we are definitely excited to be back in here.”
The shop is operating under new hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the shop is only allowing 10 people inside at a time and curbside pick-up is always available.
