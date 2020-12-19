Chesterfield’s new arts center kicks off virtual grand opening with local performers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s new arts center is opening Saturday with a virtual celebration that will boast tours, interviews and local performers.
The Baxter Perkinson Center for Arts & Education is the first public performing and visual arts center to be built from the ground up in the last century. The facility, located at 11810 Centre Street in Chester, will be managed by the Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation.
The 20,500-square-foot venue features the 354-seat Jimmy Dean Theater, the Baxter & Elaine Perkinson Art Gallery, a 1,500-square-foot multipurpose education center, a 750-square-foot classroom, and several dressing rooms.
The Perkinson Center’s virtual grand opening will begin on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. The ceremony can be live-streamed on perkinsoncenter.org.
Performances include Broken Leg Theater, Christmas Behind the Headlines, Cook County Bluegrass, Desiree Roots, Jordan Cross, Marianne Kelley’s School of Dance, River City Taiko, Shayla Winn and others.
