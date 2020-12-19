Chesterfield searching for teachers during ‘critical needs’ and elementary job fairs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Teachers in the Central Virginia area can apply to work for Chesterfield’s public schools during two job fairs.
The school district is looking to hire those who are licensed to teach math, science, special education, world language, English as a Second Language, and career and technical education courses.
Qualified applicants will be invited to a virtual job fair on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you are interested, complete an application online at mychesterfieldschools.com by Jan. 22.
During the Elementary School Teacher Job Fair, the county is looking for applicants who are licensed to teach elementary education.
Qualified applicants will be invited to a virtual job fair on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are interested, please complete an application online at mychesterfieldschools.com by Feb. 14.
