Carolers bring joy to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There seems to be holiday cheer everywhere in Central Virginia — you just have to stop and listen.
The Edward Morgan Music Group stopped by Short Pump Town Center on Saturday to spread Christmas cheer. Meanwhile, Richmonders got some last minute shopping in.
The group also stopped by Downtown Richmond and Carytown last weekend, singing holiday classics like “Joy to the World” in perfect harmony.
There’s no word on where they’re planning their next performance, but keep your ears open!
