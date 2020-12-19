Banner Health starts using refrigerated truck as mobile morgue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As cases and deaths are on the rise due to COVID-19, Banner Health has had to take some grim measures.
Friday, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer of Banner Health, said Banner UMC-Phoenix was using a refrigerated truck as a mobile morgue to handle the increasing amount of deaths they’ve seen. Banner said another truck was in storage, ready to deploy if needed.
“COVID-19 deaths in Arizona are on the rise. These deaths have caused us to exceed our morgue capacity at some of our hospitals, which has resulted in the use of refrigerated trucks to expand our morgue capacity,” said Dr. Bessel.
Here at Banner UMC, they say that 47 percent of their ICU patients are COVID-19 patients. State-wide, the picture is even worse.
“Friday, 49 percent of all hospitalized patients are COVID-19 positive… just think about that for a minute. Nearly half of the patients currently being cared for in our Arizona hospitals because of a disease that did not even exist last year,” said Dr. Bessel.
Banner Health said compared to a normal winter, they are seeing 150 percent ICU capacity. The hospitals have started doubling up patients in rooms, re-purposing pediatric beds, hiring thousands more staff—and still needing hundreds more.
Dr. Bessel said the state needs stricter mitigations measures—pointing to a decreases in cases and hospitalizations seen in Colorado and Wyoming.
“This can be attributed, in part, to mitigation that (Colorado) Governor (Jared) Polis has put into place such as mask mandate and bi-direction roadmap for the opening and closing of nonessential businesses.” said Dr. Bessel.
A Pima County spokesperson said they have no need for additional morgue space at this time, but have made requests for additional staff for our hospitals that have not been fulfilled.
