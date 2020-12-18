Woman’s death leads to $25 million lawsuit against Hopewell police

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a woman shot and killed by Hopewell police in 2018 is now suing the department for $25 million.
It’s been two years since 31-year-old Angel DeCarlo died.
At the time, police called her a robbery suspect and say they shot her after she pointed a gun at officers.
In the lawsuit filed Friday, DeCarlo’s family disputes that, saying she was carrying a purse, not a gun.
The family also claims the officer did not try to render aid as she bled on the ground and just nudged DeCarlo with a foot.
At the time, Hopewell’s police chief called the incident tragic but asked for patience while the investigation unfolded.
The officer was put on leave and Virginia State Police investigated. The officer remains on leave because the investigation is still on-going.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.