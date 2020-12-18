7 Henrico firefighters test positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Fire Department is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among its firefighters.
A total of 20 firefighters are not able to work right now because seven have tested positive and 13 may have been exposed. Those firefighters are spread out among six firehouses in the county.
Since the pandemic began, people have been calling 911 because they think they may have coronavirus. First responders respond to those calls, often placing themselves in the line of danger.
“There’s no way to do this job without getting up close and personal,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tom Labelle.
On top of paramedics and EMTs, some firefighters may also show up with a fire engine.
“We have to get people up and down stairs. We have to move furniture sometimes to get people out. Sometimes it’s easier to send an engine company along to help with the transport,” Labelle explained
On top of that, firefighters live in close quarters to one another. They often sleep and eat at their respective fire stations while working around the clock.
“We have a plan for just about everything, including COVID,” he continued.
Now COVID-19 is impacting them. Friday night, Henrico Fire announced seven firefighters have tested positive. Thirteen more are in quarantine because they may have been exposed. Yet, the work must go on to keep you safe.
“We understand what our busiest companies are. We understand how to move people around. On any given day, we move people around to fill in voids,” Labelle suggested.
Although six firehouses are affected, all of them are being deep cleaned, along with all of the fire equipment.
Now the department is ringing the alarm to an important fact in hopes you won’t let down your guard.
“If a department with PPE, with medically trained personnel…can have COVID, so can anyplace else,” Labelle added.
The 13 firefighters who are in quarantine are expected to return to work next month.
“Our members understand that we can’t do our jobs from a distance,” Fire Chief Alec Oughton said. “Providing the best service and care possible heightens our risk of exposure, but we are committed to serving and protecting our community.
Henrico Fire has around 600 staff members.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.