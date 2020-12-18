Chesterfield supervisors boost pay for county employees

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s finances are in much better shape than predicted at the start of the pandemic, and for that reason, the county is giving its employees a nice Christmas present.
This week, supervisors approved a 2 percent merit pay increase and a 2 percent bonus for eligible employees.
They also approved a boost to starting salaries for police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and fire and EMS. The county says they’ll be among the highest in the state.
The county also lifted all hiring freezes.
Other approved amendments include:
- The acquisition of strategic economic development sites.
- $3 million for synthetic turf replacement and installing stadium seating on one of the athletic fields at River City Sportsplex.
- Hiring 10 full-time librarians.
- Recruiting and hiring a new planning assistant director.
- Increases to the county’s custodial contract to keep pace with COVID-19 protocols.
“Our longstanding conservative approach to fiscal planning and critical decision making early into the pandemic have helped us weather a months-long storm of economic uncertainty,” Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chair Leslie Haley said. “We are very happy and proud that such a significant portion of the budget amendments be devoted toward overall investment in the county’s workforce, whose commitment to service has shined during these challenging times.”
Back in March - when the pandemic started - the county furloughed more than 500 employees until economic conditions improved.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.