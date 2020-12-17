Thursday forecast: Icy spots in the morning, then sunny and cold

A few snow showers or flurries possible tonight

Icy spots in the morning, then sunny and cold
By Andrew Freiden | December 17, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 6:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FIRST ALERT: Icy spots are likely this morning as temperatures dip to freezing or below in many areas around sunrise. Then it’s sunny and cold.

THURSDAY: Watch for icy spots. Mostly sunny and cold. Snow flurries or showers likely tonight, especially WEST of I-95. Highs in the low 40s. (Overnight Precipitation Chance: 20 but higher from Buckingham to Mecklenburg)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: An isolated shower possible in the morning otherwise partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY PREVIEW: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. Snow or rain showers are possible. Highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.