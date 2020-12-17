Richmond police investigating death of missing man found near Jahnke Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was reported missing on Thursday.
David Yeatts, 63, was found on the 1700 block of German School Road on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not suspect any foul play.
Yeatts was last seen leaving Chippenham Hospital on the night of Sunday, Dec. 6. According to police, he suffered from dementia and had difficulty seeing long distances.
Anyone with additional information should call 804-814-4233 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
