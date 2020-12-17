Police: Two men sought in Henrico robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two men are being sought in a robbery that occurred in Henrico.
According to police, the robbery occurred in the 2700 block of Williamsburg Road on Dec. 12 when two men entered the store and robbed the clerk, taking Newport Cigarettes and Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets.
The suspect on the left is described as being 24-30 years old, 5′7″, with a thin build. He is also described as being right-handed and armed with a black and silver semi-auto pistol, police say.
The suspect on the right is described as being 28-32 years old and 5′11″ with a thin build.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Bartol with Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
