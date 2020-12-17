Pickup truck strikes VDOT patrol vehicle, state police car on I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a pickup truck struck a VDOT Safety Service Patrol (SSP) and a Virginia State Police (VSP) vehicle on I-64 in Henrico.
At approximately 5:50 a.m., state police were investigating a traffic crash on I-64 at mile marker 204. A vehicle had run off the right side of the roadway.
VDOT Safety Services Patrol was providing traffic control assistance at the scene when a GMC pickup truck traveling west in the center lane lost control on icy roads and struck the VDOT patrol vehicle before striking the marked VSP vehicle in the rear.
Both the SSP and VSP vehicles had emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.
The contracted SSP employee was not in his vehicle and was able to escape by jumping behind the guardrail.
The trooper was seated in his vehicle when it was struck.
The driver of the GMC, a 54-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.
Police say no charges were made.
