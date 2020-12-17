Petersburg opts to cancel winter sports

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg has become the latest area school system to cancel winter sports for the current school year, Crimson Wave Athletic Director Bill Lawson confirmed to NBC12 on Wednesday night. The school board voted unanimously to make the move, according to the Progress Index.
The decision will impact winter sports that include boy’s and girl’s basketball, indoor track and field and wrestling.
Petersburg joins Richmond and Henrico as local school systems that will not participate in winter sports. Hanover announced on Wednesday that high school teams could resume practice and conditioning on January 4, but can only hold competitions against fellow Hanover schools. Chesterfield County high schools are moving forward with winter activities at this time, as are Hopewell, Prince George and Colonial Heights.
The VHSL permitted basketball and cheerleading practices to begin on December 7, with other winter sports starting December 14. The league has left final decisions on whether or not the take part in the season up to each individual school system.
According to the VHSL website, 38 high schools from across the commonwealth will not participate in winter sports.
Next up for schools to consider- the rescheduled fall sports season, which is slated to start at the beginning of February.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.