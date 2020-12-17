News to Know for Dec. 17: Snow flurries likely tonight; VDOT’s on road conditions; VCU renaming MCV library

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
FIRST ALERT: Icy spots are likely this morning as temperatures dip to freezing or below in many areas around sunrise. Then it’s sunny and cold..
Snow flurries or showers likely tonight, especially WEST of I-95. Highs in the low 40s.
Due to inclement weather conditions, some school districts will be closed or operating on delays.
Click here for a full list of school closures and delays.
Police say icy roads are being considered a factor in a crash that occurred on I-64 west in New Kent County.
Police are investigating two single-vehicle crashes on I-64 west between Sandston Scales and Bottoms Bridge Road.
One injury has been reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Virginia Department of Transportation in Richmond is warning drivers that there could be slick conditions on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Crews will monitor areas that will likely freeze first - bridges, ramps, overpasses, turns and shaded areas - and treat them as needed with a mix of salt and sand.
For the latest on road conditions from VDOT, click here.
Utility lines are down and roads are closed after a crash occurred in Henrico.
All lanes of North Parham Road are closed between Skipwith Road and West Broad Street, along with all lanes of Skipwith between Broad and Parham and the northbound lanes of Skipwith between Mayland Drive and Parham.
The Henrico County Department of Public Works says the road closures have been extended to 9 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call 804-501-5000 or Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.
Superintendent Jason Kamras details how the school district will handle snow days amid virtual learning.
“No child should be required to hop on screen for several hours of virtual classes with an empty stomach,” Kamras said in a statement.
Kamras says the rule the district will follow is that if buses can not deliver meals in the morning, he will call a snow day.
Police say a Richmond couple that was reported missing has been found shot to death on Wednesday.
Richmond police said Sandra Powell-Wyche and her husband, Curtis Wyche, were found shot to death after detectives conducted a search of their residence in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
Police said Sandra Powell-Wyche’s son, Trevon Powell, a man in his 20s, was arrested in connection and charged with homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.
Earlier on Wednesday, police issued an advisory searching for the couple after their initial missing persons’ investigation indicated they may have been in danger.
Virginia Commonwealth University is renaming MCV’s Tompkins-McCaw Library for the Health Sciences.
This move is part of the school’s efforts to remove building names and monuments on campus that have ties to the Confederacy.
Tompkins-McCaw Library for the Health Sciences will be renamed the Health Sciences Library, starting in January.
The Commission on Historical Statues in the United States Capitol has recommended that civil rights icon Barbara Rose Johns represent Virginia in the National Statuary Hall Collection, replacing the existing statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
Gov. Ralph Northam has also announced that his proposed budget includes dearly $500,000 to replace the statue.
“On April 23, 1951, sixteen-year-old Barbara Rose Johns led a student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, protesting the overcrowded and inferior conditions of the all-Black school compared to those of White students at nearby Farmville High School,” a release said.
Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier -Mother Teresa
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.