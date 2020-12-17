Man convicted of having sex with minor sentenced for illegally reentering US

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was previously convicted of having sentenced to prison on Thursday for illegally reentering the United States.
According to court documents, Jose Francisco Zepeda-Reyes, 31, lawfully came into the U.S. as a child of a lawful permanent resident.
When he was 20 years old in 2011, Zepeda-Reyes was convicted in Essex County of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age. After completing his sentence, he was deported.
Prosecutors say he then illegally reentered the country on an unknown date and began staying in Montross.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were tipped off in 2019 that Zepeda-Reyes had come back into the U.S., which led to his arrest.
“After being prosecuted by authorities in Westmoreland County for failing to register as a sex offender, he was turned over to federal authorities for prosecution relating to the instant illegal reentry offense,” a release said.
Zepeda-Reyes was sentenced to two years in prison for illegal reentry.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.