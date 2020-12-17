1 killed, 1 fighting for life after head-on collision

KING WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said one person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a head-on collision in King William County.
Police were called to the crash in the 700 block of Acquinton Church Road on Wednesday around 9:20 p.m.
Troopers said a 2005 Honda Accord was headed west on Acquinton Church Road when it crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, striking a 1995 Chevrolet pickup head on.
Katelyn Perger, 23, of King William, was the driver and only person in the Accord. Police said she died at the scene.
A 23-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.
Troopers continue to investigate.
