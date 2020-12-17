‘I don’t know why they targeted us’: Vandals destroy Chesterfield church bus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Criminals commit an unholy act in Chesterfield, just days before Christmas. Vandals destroyed a church bus used to take children to and from field trips. Now the Pastor of Victory Tabernacle is speaking out.
The school bus belongs to the Victory Tabernacle Church located on Genito Road. The bus is used for Victory Tabernacle’s daycare services.
Now the Pastor of Victory Tabernacle is speaking out.
Pastor Sam Luke just can’t believe what’s before him. “It’s probably going to be just a total loss,” Luke said. “I don’t know why they targeted us.”
“That’s the bus the kids enjoyed going on field events to field trips, the zoo, activities. It’s designated just for the children,” Luke explained.
Police said the first incident happened on Dec. 4 when several windows, the windshield and side doors were broken.
Then they came back on Dec. 15. Police said, “This time the suspects totally destroyed the windshield, back window and side windows of the bus.”
“To come back a second time just boggles your mind,” Luke said.
Chesterfield Police are investigating but so far no arrests.
Whether officers find the vandals, “We just are in need of our bus,” Pastor Luke said.
That’s why he is praying for a better end to this story.
“We don’t have anything to waste,” Luke said. “It probably would be more to replace the windows than the bus would be worth.”
He’s trying not to let this put a damper on the holidays, but let’s face it, we’re all human.
“At Christmas time, you just wonder why. What would motivate somebody to do something just so inane, so ridiculous,” Luke said. “We don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.