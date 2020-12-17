Deputies arrest 3 people in connection to vehicle theft, credit card fraud

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to a theft from a vehicle that happened on Tuesday.
Deputies were called to the 6300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, where the victim had their vehicle’s window broken out and property stolen.
“Upon arrival, the victim advised deputies that their credit cards had already been used at a nearby grocery store. Deputies immediately began to canvass the area and located an individual walking out of a grocery store with only a gift card,” a release said.
Deputies then spoke with the person and a vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot recklessly.
A traffic stop was conducted, deputies said they found numerous items inside consistent with breaking a window.
“A search of the vehicle was conducted and personal property belonging to the victim was located. The driver and passenger in this vehicle were involved in the reported larceny, along with the subject deputies were speaking to in the parking lot,” a release said.
Markeith D. Mobley, 27, of Pocono Beach, Florida; Mark A. Girly, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Darien A. Martin, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida were arrested. They are all charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, possession of burglary tools, obtaining money by false pretenses, credit card theft, credit card fraud and criminally receiving stolen goods.
“I am incredibly proud of the quick response and teamwork by our deputies. Their thoroughness and decisive action led to a swift resolution in this case. We will now work closely with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to ensure a successful prosecution,” said Sheriff Colonel David R. Hines.
They are all being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.