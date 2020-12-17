Condolences pour in from community for Concord officer killed in line of duty

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is offering condolences Thursday morning after a Concord police officer was killed in the line of duty late Wednesday.
The Concord Police Department identified the officer killed as 25-year-old Jason Shuping. He had 1.5 years of service. Another officer who was injured officer was identified as 23-year-old Kaleb Robinson.
“Today we are morning the loss of a beloved family member who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty late Wednesday night. Officer Jason Shuping served the citizens of Concord and the Concord Police Department since 2019. He will truly be missed by all,” the department wrote. “We also extend our prayers of healing to Officer Kaleb Robinson, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the same incident.”
The shooting happened on Gateway Lane near Bruton Smith Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Police say one Concord police officer was killed and another was injured. A suspect in the situation is also dead, according to police.
Officers exchanged shots with the suspect, who was armed, according to officials. The officer hurt in the shooting suffered minor injuries.
“With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the city of Concord tweeted.
“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country,” the Concord Police Department tweeted. “Please join us by praying for all involved.”
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said he had spoken with Officer Shuping’s parents and Concord Police Chief Gacek to offer his support, condolences and prayers.
Cooper said Shuping’s death, along with the death of Officer Tyler Herndon just last week, “reminds us that law enforcement officers have extremely difficult, sometimes dangerous jobs, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their courage and service.”
Charlotte Fire Communications Center also expressed condolences for the Concord community.
“We stand with the @ConcordNCPolice & @ConcordNCFire during this sad time. You are in our hearts & our prayers. God Speed Officer,” Charlotte Fire Comms tweeted.
Flowers and cards were placed outside the Concord Police Department. This is where the community is showing support for the department as they mourn the loss of the officer, who has not yet been publicly identified.
Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring Street.
Just before 10:30 a.m., 3-year-old Carter left a toy at the site. His mother said her son wanted to leave it because he knows “Paw Patrol helps people.”
As that memorial grew, agencies and representatives from across the Carolinas were also sharing their condolences and support for the fallen officer and the Concord Police Department.
The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted, “Officer, we will NEVER forget your selfless sacrifice,” saying they are “speechless.”
U.S. Representative Richard Hudson said he and his wife’s thoughts and prayers were with the family of the officer killed and for a “speedy recovery for the other officer injured and with all of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe.”
The FBI said they were “heartbroken” about the news in a tweet and offered their condolences to their “law enforcement partner.”
In South Carolina, the York County Sheriff’s Office sent condolences as well. “Lift up @ConcordNCPolice during this difficult time,” the department wrote.
Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek held a press conference Thursday morning.
“There’s no playbook for this,” Chief Gacek said. “Concord Police Department is comprised of a resilient bunch. We’re going to get through this. We’re a big family. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to affect us in different ways for different lengths of times at different levels.”
Anyone who wants to make a donation in either Officer Shuping or Officer Robinson’s name can do so as well:
Officials say more information will be provided as soon as it is available.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.