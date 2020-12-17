Community organizations spread holiday joy with donations to food pantry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Organizers from the Latin Jazz Festival and Masters and Son Plumbing donated four cases of turkeys, hams, yams, Ramen Noodles and muffins to the Sacred Heart Pantry in Manchester.
This is the second time this year these two organizations have donated to the pantry, which supports the Richmond Latino community and surrounding area.
The need for food and other services has increased this year, and already, 5,000 families have been helped by Sacred Heart Pantry.
“I know they wish we didn’t have to do it. I know they wish they didn’t have to have a food bank, but I know that they are grateful that we are able to help, and we’re grateful to be able to help them,” said Latin Jazz Fest organizer, Louis Hidalgo. “You have to put yourself in other people’s shoes, it’s not just about your condition, it’s about the world conditions, and if you put yourself in another person’s shoes, you understand what they’re going through.
Sacred Heart Pantry is still in need of food donations.
If you would like to help, you can drive to the food bank and drop off supplies at 1400 Perry St. Richmond, VA.
