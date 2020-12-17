Cavaliers set to return to practice this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - After a pause due to COVID-19 issues, the Virginia men’s basketball team is ready to get back to work.
The program announced on Wednesday night that it would resume practice this Saturday and officially cancelled its contest against Villanova at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers will return to game action on Tuesday against William & Mary at 2:00 PM in Charlottesville.
UVA is 3-1 on the season, but hasn’t played since December 4. The program halted on December 9, the same day it was to meet Michigan State at John Paul Jones Arena. Games against the Spartans, Villanova and an earlier season match-up with Florida have all been called off due to COVID-19 issues, stripping the team of chances to play some top competition.
The Cavs’ scheduled ACC opener with Wake Forest was also impacted. That was initially supposed to take place on Wednesday, before coronavirus within the Demon Deacons’ program caused a postponement. Tony Bennett’s club will now open league play at Notre Dame on December 30.
Virginia has an 11-game winning streak against William & Mary, another squad that has battled COVID-19. This marks the third date that the two sides will attempt to play this contest.
