‘We never want to see this again:’ First employee receives Pfizer vaccine at Chippenham hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond nurse became the first Chippenham hospital employee to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and she is sharing her experience of working on the front lines as the pandemic continues.
“We’re scared, it’s been harrowing, it’s been terrible,” she explained. “There’s nothing like working in a place where you feel like you can’t do your job. You feel like you can’t help patients because they are dying too quick for us to help them.”
Dana Hubbard is the head nurse in charge of the COVID-19 wards at Chippenham Hospital, Tuesday she received the vaccine.
As each day comes, and more employees receive the vaccine, Hubbard and the Chippenham nursing staff are doing the best they can to save as many lives as possible, hoping to see a light at the end of it all.
“We’ve never experienced anything like this, and we never want to again,” Hubbard said. “This pandemic, we never want to see this again.”
HCA Healthcare says it is not releasing the specific number of doses the hospital system received but confirms to NBC12 that it received enough vaccine to distribute it to all of its front line healthcare workers.
