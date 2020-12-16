Virginia teen urges peers to volunteer for Pfizer vaccine trial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At only 16-years-old, Powhatan resident Conner Jeffs wanted to do his part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic after hearing testimonies from his extended family on the frontlines of the disease.
“My uncle is a doctor in Minnesota and my cousin is a nurse up in Baltimore, so I’ve hear stories of how they’ve experienced the pandemic in hospitals and in the intensive care units what the patients are going through and it just sucks hear that,” Jeffs said. “We’re all in this together, that’s what we’ve been saying at school.”
Recently, Jeff found a way he could assist researchers after speaking with his neighbor, Jim Jarrad, who has been a part of the double-blind Pfizer vaccine trial since September.
“My grandma’s neighbor actually, that he had done it, that they were specifically looking for 16- and 17-year-olds. So, I was like ‘yeah, I’ll give it a shot’,” Jeffs said. “Some people have it worse than me and I’m just going to help them out.”
With his mother’s permission, Jeffs volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine trials at the Virginia Research Center in Midlothian. He received his first shot a week ago and is scheduled to receive his second on Thursday.
“I used to fear shots when I was young. Thank goodness I’m not young anymore. I handled it like a champ. I don’t feel any side effects,” said Jeffs.
Because the trial is a double-blind study, neither Jeffs or his doctors will know for sure if he is part of the test group which will receive the vaccine or the control group which will receive the placebo. But if Jeffs is in the test group, his neighbor Jarrad says he might feel side effects of the vaccine after getting the second shot, which includes aches chills and a low-grade fever.
“For the second shot, at least plan to take the next day off,” said Jarrard. “I slept longer than normal and woke up with a fever of 101, as they said might happen. Then four o’clock, like they said might happen, the fever broke. It was 101.5 through the day, and then I felt great. They said the vaccine might pass, and it did.”
Dr. Aaraon Hartman, who helps oversee the trial at the Virginia Research Center, says that while the vaccine is safe and is currently being distributed to those most at risk, researchers need more volunteers below 18 - like Conner - to learn how the vaccine works in different age groups.
“Without participation, we can’t get information. How critical is it for us to get back to school, how critical is it for us for kids to do sports again?” said Hartman. “Families and children must be involved because much of our society revolves around care for our kids’ education and to be able to go back to some semblance of normalcy, the vaccine is essential for that.”
Jeffs hopes that his participation in the trial will convince those next up to get the vaccine.
“The more I knew the science was behind it, the more assured I was to encourage Conner to want to do this,” said Jeffs’ mother Mary Leet.
“Any way I could help to just end it would be great in my eyes,” said Jeffs.
