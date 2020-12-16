Virginia Tech bowl streak will end at 27 in a row

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Tech currently holds the longest active bowl streak in the country at 27 consecutive games. That streak, however, will come to an end at the conclusion of the season.
Hokies’ head coach Justin Fuente announced that the team has voted to decline any bowl invitations and end the 2020 campaign. Fuente left the decision up to the players and says he is going to support them 100 percent.
“I think it speaks to the difficulty of the season that they’ve been through,” the head coach said during his National Signing Day remarks on Wednesday. “There were players that wanted to play and were passionate about that, but we were going to do this all together or not.”
Virginia Tech finished the season with a 5-6 record, losing four straight before ending the schedule with a 33-15 victory over Virginia. Athletic director Whit Babcock revealed on Tuesday that up to 75 percent of the players and eight of the 10 full-time coaches have contracted coronavirus at some point since March. The team’s depth chart varied from week to week and was often short by numerous players.
“There’s kids that would like to go home for Christmas, there’s kids that haven’t been home at some time, you all know all of those things,” Fuente continued. “This is ultimately about our kids and I think they’ve sacrificed enough. They’ve been at this for some time and given up freedoms and plenty of opportunities so we’re going to turn the page and get ready to go.”
The Hokies’ bowl streak began in the 1993 Independence Bowl with Frank Beamer at the helm. They’ve appeared in four postseason games under Fuente, going 1-3 in those contests. The potential to extend the streak was still a possibility before Wednesday’s decision, as the NCAA waived any win requirements to qualify for bowl eligibility. Under normal conditions, a team must have at least six victories to continue after the regular season.
Virginia Tech is the fifth ACC team as of Wednesday to opt-out of a potential postseason opportunity. Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Virginia have also decided to turn the page to 2021.
