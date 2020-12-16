VDOT warns drivers that roads may be slick overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation in Richmond is warning drivers that there could be slick conditions on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
VDOT said ice has been reported on trees in some locations of its Richmond District coverage area.
“Richmond District crews continue to monitor roads around the clock for possible slick spots and debris from heavy tree branches,” VDOT said.
Crews will monitor areas that will likely freeze first - bridges, ramps, overpasses, turns and shaded areas - and treat them as needed with a mix of salt and sand.
VDOT released the following tips for drivers:
- Be prepared to adjust travel Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
- Check local forecasts and resources such as 511 for the latest road conditions.
- If you must travel, reduce your speed and use extra caution.
- Do not use cruise control or follow other vehicles too closely.
For the latest on road conditions from VDOT, click here.
