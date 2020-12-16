VCU wins fourth straight behind Hyland’s career night

Mike Rhoades and company looked strong at both ends of the floor. The Rams tallied 13 steals, the fourth time in their six games they’ve notched double-digit steal totals. VCU also protected the ball, committing a season-low eight turnovers, while forcing WCU into 20. It was the second time this season the squad eclipsed the 90 point total, which included a campaign-best 52 points in the paint.