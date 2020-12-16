VCU wins fourth straight behind Hyland’s career night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bones Hyland scored a career-high 31 points and VCU used a 14-0 late first half run to pull away, as the Rams rolled past Western Carolina, 93-68, at the Siegel Center on Tuesday night. It marked the second time in the last three games that Hyland has scored 30 or more points.
Tied at 29 late in the first half, the black and gold exploded on a 14-0 run, helping the Rams take a 43-30 lead into halftime. The Catamounts would get no closer than ten points the rest of the way as VCU cruised to its fourth straight victory.
Mike Rhoades and company looked strong at both ends of the floor. The Rams tallied 13 steals, the fourth time in their six games they’ve notched double-digit steal totals. VCU also protected the ball, committing a season-low eight turnovers, while forcing WCU into 20. It was the second time this season the squad eclipsed the 90 point total, which included a campaign-best 52 points in the paint.
Hyland’s effort led four Rams in double figures. Freshman Jamir Watkins scored a career-high 15 points, Corey Douglas chipped in 11 points and Vince Williams added 10 points. Tre Clark contributed six points and four steals, but his biggest highlight may have come on his lone assist of the night, a behind-the-back no-look pass to Williams for a lay-up.
VCU won all four games of its homestand in dominating fashion. The Rams posted an average margin of victory of 25.5 points as they improved to 6-2 on the season.
Next up, VCU heads to LSU to face former head coach Will Wade and the Tigers on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 9:00 PM. The Rams topped LSU at the Siegel Center in Wade’s return last season.
