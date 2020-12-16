Sheriff’s office: Man working at abbey arrested on child porn charges

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said a man working at Benedictine Abbey has been arrested on child pornography charges.
On Dec. 16, Goochland and the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Benedictine Abbey after a tip was received regarding child pornography.
While executing the search warrant, two cell phones and a laptop were recovered.
The sheriff’s office said Rinku Costa, 32, of Bangladesh, has been charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography and nine felony counts of second or subsequent offense possession of child pornography.
Deputies said he was a postulant with Benedictine Abbey on a United States Work Visa.
“Benedictine Abbey and Benedictine Schools of Richmond are cooperating fully with Goochland County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation,” a release said.
The sheriff’s office said there is currently no indication of any local victims or student involvement.
Costa is being held with a $15,000 bond at the Henrico County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. C. Henley or Investigator H. Ritter with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 556-5349 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780- 1000.
