Police: Sex offender sought for failing to register

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit (SOIU) says a sex offender is being sought after failing to register.
According to police, Charlton Leemon Evans, 45, is wanted for failing to register with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.
Evans was living at a residence on Ford Avenue in Dinwiddie County until a week ago, police say.
Evans is 5′11 tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Evans is believed to still be in the greater Petersburg area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at (800) 552-9965.
