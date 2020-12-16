Police: Richmond couple reported missing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Richmond couple has been reported missing. According to detectives, both could be in danger.
Officers responded to the couple’s residence in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue after Sandra Powell-Wyche, 49, did not show up for work on Dec. 15. Powell-Wyche was last seen at her job on Dec. 14.
Powell-Wyche is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds.
Curtis Wyche, 36, was last seen at the residence on Dec. 13. He is 6′ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts should contact Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
