Police: 1 dead after 4-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police said one person was killed after a four-vehicle crash in Chesterfield.
The crash happened on Wednesday evening at Jefferson Davis Highway and Bellwood Road.
Police said a woman driving a 1998 Toyota Camry was heading south in the northbound lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway when her vehicle collided with three other vehicles that were going north.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
Five people in the other three vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
