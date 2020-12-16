High schools in Hanover to begin winter sports in January

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Schools said the winter sports season will be allowed to start after winter break, but middle school sports will not be permitted.
The winter sports season may begin on Monday, Jan. 4, with competitors being limited to only Hanover schools.
All conditioning programs, tryouts and practices will remain suspended until Jan. 4.
The division said eighth-grade students will be allowed to try out for high school teams and teams that qualify for the postseason will be allowed to play.
“We remain concerned about the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported recently in our county and school division. We will continue to monitor this closely and make any decisions regarding sports or our daily operations that may be necessary,” the division said.
