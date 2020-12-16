News to Know for Dec. 16: Heavy, cold rain for Richmond; Road preparations; Vaccine at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Due to inclement weather, some school districts will be closed or operating on delays.
Click here for a full list of school closings and delays.
Wednesday will be a wet and cold day for metro Richmond, but our far western and northwestern counties will likely receive a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain.
First Alert Weather Day: Mixed precipitation likely, especially northwest and west of Richmond.
Icy roads are likely in these areas that could see a glaze of ice. Metro RVA likely sees a cold rain but could start as sleet or freezing rain in the early morning.
A snow accumulation of 1-2″ is expected in western Louisa, Fluvanna, Buckingham.
A wintry mix of ice and snow is expected north and west of Richmond Wednesday with mostly rain expected in the Richmond area.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to watch forecasts and road conditions as winter weather is expected to impact the state starting overnight Wednesday.
With conditions expected to vary across the state, VDOT is urging anyone who does not need to travel Wednesday to stay home.
VDOT crews were putting brine on the roads in portions of the state to help keep roads clear Wednesday.
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen in November.
Robert T. Teasdale, 53, was last seen in the area of the 7600 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Monday, Nov. 30.
He has blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
As vaccinations begin across the Commonwealth, VCU Medical Center received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The shipment contained close to 4,000 doses of the vaccine and it was packed in dry ice.
Virginia Commonwealth University is one of 17 ultra-cold storage facilities identified by the Virginia Department of Health for the Pfizer vaccine.
Gov. Ralph Northam has ceremonially signed legislation that will establish the ‘Marcus Alert system’, a measure that will establish a statewide mental health awareness response and community understanding services.
The law is named after a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, while experiencing a mental health crisis.
The measure also promotes a behavioral health response to individuals in crisis and also limits the role of law enforcement.
“This alert system is one way we can keep people safe and save lives,” Governor Northam said. “We want people to get the help that they need.”
Virginia State University has received its largest single donor gift in the school’s history.
Author and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $30 million to the university.
“Ms. Scott’s legacy and generosity will touch the lives of Virginia State University students for years to come,” says VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah.
Scott has also donated to four other HBCUs and more than 100 non-profit organizations over the past year.
