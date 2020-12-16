Money made from calendar of 16-year-old cat going to RAL

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a gift with a lot of cuteness and a little bit of chunk, how about a calendar of Gator the fat cat?
Nicole Riekers adopted her cat from the Brandermill Animal Hospital after he spent most of his life living there.
Now, she wants to give back to other animals in need of a home.
She made a calendar of her senior cat, Gator, dressed in something different each month and is selling them to collect donations to give to Richmond Animal League.
”Last July of 2019, I asked one of the main doctors if I could take him home and I think she thought I was kidding, but I wasn’t, and here he is,” said Riekers.
She says Gator - surprisingly - doesn’t mind dressing up! If you would like to buy this cute gift, you can message Nicole on her Instagram, @Gatorthefatcat.
