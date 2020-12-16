Meteorologist Andrew Freiden shares his baked pancake recipe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many of us are spending more and more time at home due to the pandemic. So it’s forced some us to try new foods and recipes!
Meteorologist Andrew Freiden showed us how to make one of his favorite breakfast treats, which are baked pancakes, from the comfort of his home.
The recipe makes 2-4 servings of pancakes - Andrew says he doubles it to feed four.
The ingredients include:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3 large eggs
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
First, melt butter in a 10-inch oven-proof frying pan over low heat. Remove from heat.
In a large bowl or blender, beat or whirl eggs until light and pale. Beat or blend in milk, flour, sugar and salt. And don’t forget Andrew’s “secret” ingredient - not listed on the recipe - flavored extract. He uses almond, but any flavor, including vanilla works.
Pour batter into prepared pan and bake in a 425-degree oven until pancake is puffed and lightly browned, 15-20 minutes. Slice into wedges and serve immediately with raspberry sauce.
