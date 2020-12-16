Mayor Stoney writes letter to Gov. Northam supporting marijuana legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wrote a letter to Gov. Northam supporting marijuana legislation.
In the letter, Stoney says the first priority is to have ‘complete and total expungements’ for those who have been criminalized or incarcerated for marijuana possession.
The second priority is to have costs associated with ensuring the movement operates within a regulatory framework built on best practices and pragmatic progressivism.
“I join cannabis legalization advocates everywhere in looking forward to the 2021 legislative session,” Mayor Stoney said in the letter to Northam. “Legalization opens many doors to restore justice in our underserved communities. Let’s give it the intentionality it deserves and meet this moment with plans for a solid foundation upon which to build a more just Virginia.”
Stoney also states, “the Commonwealth must invest in a legalization timeline that is equitable and fiscally responsible.”
Stoney said the funds should also be an investment into Virginia families, particularly at the preschool level.
“Not only will we see long-term improvements in children’s outcomes, but we will also see a short-term boost to maternal employment and economic participation,” he said.
Stoney said he is looking forward to the 2021 legislative session.
