Mark Herring seeking re-election as Virginia Attorney General

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark Herring officially announced he will seek re-election as Virginia’s Attorney General.
Herring made the announcement in a letter to Virginians:
Serving as your attorney general has been the honor of my life. We’ve worked together to promote justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians, to expand and secure the civil rights of our fellow Virginians, and to show Virginians a new vision for what their Attorney General can do for them. The progress we’ve made has been historic, but the work isn’t done. And I’m not the kind of person to walk away unless the job is finished. That is why I am seeking another term as your attorney general and running for re-election in 2021.
Together we’ll work to keep you and your communities safe, fighting policies that fuel racism, hate, and violence because we believe in justice for all Virginians. That means dismantling systemic racism, expanding opportunity, and holding law enforcement accountable to the communities they serve. Together, we’ve fought some big fights because these are the fights that matter. And you know the attacks on our rights won’t stop. I’m asking again for your support as attorney general—as the people’s lawyer—protecting and expanding the rights of all Virginians.
