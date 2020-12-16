Low chance for a White Christmas in Central Virginia in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dreaming of a White Christmas in 2020 across Central Virginia? Don’t get your hopes up, but it’s not completely out of the question either.
A White Christmas is officially defined as 1 inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning at 7 a.m. EST. It does not actually have to be snowing on Christmas Day to qualify as a White Christmas.
Based on historical chances, in any given year there is a 7% chance of a White Christmas in Richmond. It has been 11 years since the last time we had a White Christmas (December 25, 2009). Specifically for this year, we’re giving it a slightly better than average chance (12%) based on cold weather expected to arrive Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
The GFS (American model) illustrates a cold front with a blast of frigid air arriving Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. The most recent run of the GFS model shows a best case scenario for snow lovers as the cold air briefly “catches up” to some moisture along the cold front, with a period of snow across Central and Eastern Virginia on Christmas morning. However, we do NOT think this is likely to happen at this point.
The most recent run of the European forecast model agrees on the cold blast for Christmas (high temperatures only in the low 30s), but there’s no snow on the Euro model because moisture slides out of here before the cold arrives.
Because we are still more than one week away from Christmas Day, forecast models are subject to significant changes as we get new information. We would need to see more consistency and better agreement among several forecast models before buying into the potential for snow.
