Hopewell’s Henderson officially a Buckeye

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve known for awhile where Hopewell’s TreVeyon Henderson will take his talents, but today it became official.
The nation’s top running back in the Class of 2021 signed his national letter of intent to continue his career at Ohio State. He’ll enroll early, departing for Columbus on January 4.
“It’s getting real,” Henderson said after signing on the dotted line. “I can’t wait to get up there and compete and show them what I came there to do.”
Wednesday’s signing ended a process that peaked with 40 college scholarship offers from the nation’s top programs. He committed to the Buckeyes at the end of March and did so without visiting the campus because of the pandemic. The number of coaches and programs battling for his services took a toll on the Blue Devil running back, but in the end it all came down to where he felt at home and who built the best relationship.
“I had to build a relationship with these coaches to choose which school I would go to,” he said. “I starts with relationships and I think that’s what Ohio State did, building a relationship with me and my family.”
The senior saw his stock rise substantially during a junior season in which he scored a Richmond-area record 53 touchdowns, gained more than 3,200 all-purpose yards and led the Blue Devils to a perfect season and a state championship. His decision to enroll early means that he will miss his senior campaign in February, assuming that a high school season is played.
“I’ll miss it a lot, going out there with the boys on Friday nights and showing out in front of our city,” Henderson said.
Henderson was the 2019 Gatorade State Player of the Year and was also voted Mark Fischer Player of the Year, presented by NBC12. In addition, the junior grabbed All-Metro Player of the Year honors.
