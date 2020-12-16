Holiday Homes 2020: Henrico home has been lighting up neighborhood for decades

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - This Henrico spectacle has been lighting up the neighborhood for three decades.
Brett Allioti’s Glen Allen home along Pennsylvania Avenue is lit up for all to see.
“I’ve been doing it for so long, people love it,” Allioti says.
Allioti admits this year is unlike any other. He is taking precautions, like having hand sanitizer on deck.
Unfortunately, one of the favorite appearances of “The Grinch” is canceled this year due to COVID-19, but there are still amazing sights to check out. A fan favorite is the dog park.
“I established the dog park in 2018, and I’ve got some little dogs to look at,” he says.
If you would like to check out this holiday home, head to 1411 Pennsylvania Avenue in Glen Allen from now until New Year’s Day.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.