GRTC: 39th COVID-19 case likely related to another positive worker

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC said its 39th COVID-19 case is likely related to another positive worker.
GRTC said this is its 36th employee to test positive. Other cases were among contractors.
The most recent employee was last at work on Dec. 10 and works with the public. They are in quarantine at home.
“Cases 36, 37, and 39 are likely related through close contact with Case 35 just prior to the onset of symptoms. Contact tracing placed all of these individuals into quarantine prior to exhibiting symptoms. This is GRTC’s only cluster in the nine month period of pandemic operations, and it was quickly and completely contained,” GRTC said.
There are currently 14 people on leave with the virus and all of them are recovering at home.
