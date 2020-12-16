Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for expansion of Virginia Veterans Cemetery

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A special groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday morning for the expansion of the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia Court House.
Governor Ralph Northam and other officials will attend, announcing a $5.23 million grant to the Commonwealth from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration to fund the project.
“Funds will be used to add 3,600 new pre-placed burial crypts for Virginia veterans and eligible spouses,” a release said.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only invited members will be allowed to attend.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.